Open Menu

PSMA Hails Punjab Govt's Move To De-regulate Sugar Industry

Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2024 | 04:40 PM

PSMA hails Punjab govt's move to de-regulate sugar industry

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (Punjab Zone) has hailed the Punjab government's move

to de-regulate the sugar industry.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, PSMA-PZ spokesman said, "Sugar is a private business just like rice, wheat or other commodities and everyone has their own private businesses." The sugar industry appreciates the government’s decision to remove all its regulations."

The PSMA spokesman said that this provincial de-regulation was only 50 per cent, the remaining 50 per cent would be successful when the Federal government would also de-regulate the sugar industry to enable it to run a free and fair business.

This would enable the sugar industry to compete with the major sugar producing countries of the world and provide Pakistan with an income of US$2 to 4 billion on a regular basis, he added.

He said: "Farmers also appreciate this step of the Punjab government."

Related Topics

Pakistan World Business Government Of Punjab Punjab All Government Wheat Industry Billion

Recent Stories

PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

12 minutes ago
 Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head disc ..

Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..

1 hour ago
 Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Progr ..

Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program

2 hours ago
 DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations ..

DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month

2 hours ago

Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..

2 hours ago
 Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwa ..

Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port

3 hours ago
Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan f ..

Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval

4 hours ago
 DG ISPR to address press conference today

DG ISPR to address press conference today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2024

8 hours ago
 PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament to c ..

PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament to commence on Thursday

20 hours ago
 National CERT, NIC Pakistan forge strategic partne ..

National CERT, NIC Pakistan forge strategic partnership to strengthen cybersecur ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan