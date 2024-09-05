LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (Punjab Zone) has hailed the Punjab government's move

to de-regulate the sugar industry.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, PSMA-PZ spokesman said, "Sugar is a private business just like rice, wheat or other commodities and everyone has their own private businesses." The sugar industry appreciates the government’s decision to remove all its regulations."

The PSMA spokesman said that this provincial de-regulation was only 50 per cent, the remaining 50 per cent would be successful when the Federal government would also de-regulate the sugar industry to enable it to run a free and fair business.

This would enable the sugar industry to compete with the major sugar producing countries of the world and provide Pakistan with an income of US$2 to 4 billion on a regular basis, he added.

He said: "Farmers also appreciate this step of the Punjab government."