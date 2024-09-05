PSMA Hails Punjab Govt's Move To De-regulate Sugar Industry
Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2024 | 04:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (Punjab Zone) has hailed the Punjab government's move
to de-regulate the sugar industry.
According to a press release issued here on Thursday, PSMA-PZ spokesman said, "Sugar is a private business just like rice, wheat or other commodities and everyone has their own private businesses." The sugar industry appreciates the government’s decision to remove all its regulations."
The PSMA spokesman said that this provincial de-regulation was only 50 per cent, the remaining 50 per cent would be successful when the Federal government would also de-regulate the sugar industry to enable it to run a free and fair business.
This would enable the sugar industry to compete with the major sugar producing countries of the world and provide Pakistan with an income of US$2 to 4 billion on a regular basis, he added.
He said: "Farmers also appreciate this step of the Punjab government."
Recent Stories
PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies
Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..
Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program
DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month
Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..
Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port
Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval
DG ISPR to address press conference today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2024
PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament to commence on Thursday
National CERT, NIC Pakistan forge strategic partnership to strengthen cybersecur ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mighty Indus continues to flow in medium, low flood: FFC2 minutes ago
-
Police impound 282 PSVs2 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two bike lifters with four motorcycles3 minutes ago
-
Condolence reference held for late senior Journalist Muhammad Asghar Chaudhry3 minutes ago
-
PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies12 minutes ago
-
IESCO maintains zero load management in all six circles12 minutes ago
-
Police carry out search operations in different areas12 minutes ago
-
Eight Pakistani firms showcase innovations at Fintech exhibition in Riyadh12 minutes ago
-
Five arrested, narcotics recovered12 minutes ago
-
Senate passes four bills13 minutes ago
-
Defense Day: Quaid-e-Azam’s vision for strong air force for Pakistan’s security eulogized32 minutes ago
-
National Health Card scheme to be resumed soon: NA told32 minutes ago