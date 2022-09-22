UrduPoint.com

PSMA, Indonesian Envoy Discuss Bilateral Trade Improvement Opportunities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2022 | 07:24 PM

PSMA, Indonesian envoy discuss bilateral trade improvement opportunities

The members of Pakistan Soap Manufacturers Association (PSMA) and Indonesian Ambassador Dr June Kuncoro Hadiningrat discussed opportunities to enhance bilateral trade improvement opportunities between the friendly country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :The members of Pakistan Soap Manufacturers Association (PSMA) and Indonesian Ambassador Dr June Kuncoro Hadiningrat discussed opportunities to enhance bilateral trade improvement opportunities between the friendly country.

The PSMA hosted the Indonesian envoy as chief guest at its annual dinner and held discussions on multifaceted issues including bilateral trade and collaboration.

Speaking on the occasion, Consul General Republic of Indonesia Dr June Kuncoro Hadiningrat highlighted in the Flood relief efforts made by the Indonesian Government in Pakistan.

He shared the latest statistics of palm oil and its fraction import by Pakistan. He also invited the members to the Single Country Pakistan Expo to be held in Jakarta.

He hoped relations between Indonesia and Pakistan would grow positively, as both the governments were agreed to elevate the level of economic cooperation and Indonesia Pakistan Preferential Trade Agreement (IP PTA) signed in 2012, into Free Trade Agreement (FTA) or Indonesia Pakistan Trade in Goods Agreement (IP TIGA) with the target of the completion this year.

Chairman, PSMA Shahzad Paracha thanked the chief guest and guest of honour Chairman PEORA, Rasheed Jan Muhammad and PSMA members across the country for their presence at Annual Dinner of the Association.

Presenting brief introduction of PSMA, Paracha said the Association was an old one working since 1968.

"This is 55th Annual Dinner of this Association. There are more than 150 member companies including multinational companies which contribute to around Rs70 billion in taxes and employ some 700,000 people from the country's workforce." Shahzad Paracha then brought the details as to how the association has lobbied with the customs officials in bringing the Customs valuation of Palm Oil and its bye product in line with the International Market prices by linking the products with their respective International Journals.

PSMA Chairman Shahzad Paracha thanked the chief guest with a hope that he would provide his best assistance to the member of PSMA.

Former Chairman and current Convener PSMA Customs Committee & CEO Gamalux Oleochemicals Limited, Usman Ahmed presented detailed overview of economic environment in Pakistan and highlighted the PSMA contribution in flood relief efforts.

He also offered Fatiha for Pakistani brothers and sisters who lost their lives and livelihood during recent floods in Pakistan which posed a serious humanitarian crisis.

The Guest of Honor Chief Executive Pakistan Edible Oil Conference (PEOC) Rasheed Jan Mohammed commend the Association's services for the country and economic development and its proactive approach in resolution of industry problems.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Import Flood Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Oil Jakarta Indonesia June Market From Government Agreement Industry Best Billion

Recent Stories

PFA disposes of 8,000 litres of adulterated milk

PFA disposes of 8,000 litres of adulterated milk

53 seconds ago
 92pc kids vaccinated against COVID-19 in Punjab

92pc kids vaccinated against COVID-19 in Punjab

54 seconds ago
 IGP inaugurates CTPL smart licensing centre

IGP inaugurates CTPL smart licensing centre

56 seconds ago
 Federer teams up with Nadal at Laver Cup for final ..

Federer teams up with Nadal at Laver Cup for final match

57 seconds ago
 Gold down by Rs.400 per tola 22 Sep 2022

Gold down by Rs.400 per tola 22 Sep 2022

59 seconds ago
 Women's basketball World Cup results

Women's basketball World Cup results

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.