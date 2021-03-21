PSMA organized debate competition in connection with Pakistan Day at SAU Tandojam

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :The Private Schools Management Association Hyderabad organized a debate competition in connection with the Pakistan Day at A M Shaikh Auditorium of Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam, here Sunday.

According to details, the students of classes 6 to 10 from 20 private schools participate in the competition.

In the category of classes 6 to 8 the first position was won by Amna Nadeem of Republic school Tandojam while the second and third positions went to Ali Hammad of Peace School and Seerat Shafique of Smart School, respectively.

Tazeen Lodhi of Republic School Tandjam and Muhammad Sufian Nadeem of Sir Syed Public School bagged the first and second positions, respectively, among the speakers from classes 9 to 10.

The third place was shared by Aleena Waseem of Sir Syed Public School and Yamna of Republic School.

In their speeches the students paid tribute to the national heroes who led the political struggle and sacrificed their lives for the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Regional Director Private Schools Hyderabad Region Prof Anwar Qureshi said Pakistan was achieved after a long drawn out political struggle and numerous sacrifices of tens of thousands of invaluable lives.

He said it was incumbent on the youth to lace themselves with the knowledge, skills and capabilities which were required for shouldering the responsibilities of developing the country and protecting it from the enemies.

Qureshi observed that a good teacher helps a student excel in the studies.

He congratulated administration of the private schools for providing education while adhering to the COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The Regional Director underlined that the events like the inter-school debate competitions promote talented students.

The Association's office bearers including Engr Ahsan Hameed, Abdullah Khan, Farhan Soomro and other also expressed their views.

The RD later distributed shields and certificates among the best performing debators.