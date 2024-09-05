PSMA Punjab Welcomes Govt Decision To De-regulate Sugar Industry
Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2024 | 05:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The Pakistan Sugar Mills Association Punjab Zone (PSMA-PZ) has hailed the Punjab government's move to de-regulate the sugar industry.
In a statement issued here on Thursday, a spokesman said that sugar was a private business just like rice, wheat or other commodities and everyone has their own private businesses. The sugar industry appreciates the government’s decision to remove all its regulations. Moreover, there was a telephonic conversation between the senior officials of PSMA Punjab Zone and the Chairman of Kissan Welfare Council Advocate Muhammad Ayub Chaudhry in which the latter, representing farmers, also appreciated the government step.
He said that if the government takes such positive steps, farmers would fully support it.
The PSMA spokesman said that the provincial de-regulation would be 50 per cent that enable the industry to run a free and fair business. This will also enable the sugar industry to compete with the major sugar producing countries of the world and provide Pakistan with an income of US$2-4 billion on a regular basis.
Ayub Advocate said the sugar industry and farmers would work together in future and at this time both of them welcome the decision of the Punjab government.
