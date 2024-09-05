Open Menu

PSMA Punjab Welcomes Govt Decision To De-regulate Sugar Industry

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2024 | 05:00 PM

PSMA Punjab welcomes govt decision to de-regulate sugar industry

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The Pakistan Sugar Mills Association Punjab Zone (PSMA-PZ) has hailed the Punjab government's move to de-regulate the sugar industry.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, a spokesman said that sugar was a private business just like rice, wheat or other commodities and everyone has their own private businesses. The sugar industry appreciates the government’s decision to remove all its regulations. Moreover, there was a telephonic conversation between the senior officials of PSMA Punjab Zone and the Chairman of Kissan Welfare Council Advocate Muhammad Ayub Chaudhry in which the latter, representing farmers, also appreciated the government step.

He said that if the government takes such positive steps, farmers would fully support it.

The PSMA spokesman said that the provincial de-regulation would be 50 per cent that enable the industry to run a free and fair business. This will also enable the sugar industry to compete with the major sugar producing countries of the world and provide Pakistan with an income of US$2-4 billion on a regular basis.

Ayub Advocate said the sugar industry and farmers would work together in future and at this time both of them welcome the decision of the Punjab government.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Business Government Of Punjab Punjab All Government Wheat Industry Billion

Recent Stories

PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa remov ..

PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate

6 minutes ago
 PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

32 minutes ago
 Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head disc ..

Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Progr ..

Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program

2 hours ago
 DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations ..

DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month

2 hours ago

Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..

3 hours ago
Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwa ..

Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port

4 hours ago
 Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan f ..

Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval

4 hours ago
 DG ISPR to address press conference today

DG ISPR to address press conference today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2024

8 hours ago
 PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament to c ..

PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament to commence on Thursday

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan