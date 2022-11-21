PSMA thanks Ishaq Dar, Tariq Bashir Cheema for patiently listening to its issues

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) central office bearers on Monday thanked Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar and Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Tariq Bashir Cheema for patiently listening to the issues of the association

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) central office bearers on Monday thanked Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar and Federal Minister for National food Security and Research Tariq Bashir Cheema for patiently listening to the issues of the association.

According to a press release issued here by PSMA, central office bearers of PSMA would once again meet the Federal Minister for National Food Security on coming Thursday and hoped for positive outcome in this regard.