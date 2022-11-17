PSMA urges govt to allow export of surplus sugar

Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) on Thursday urged the government to allow export of surplus sugar as this would help in fetching handsome amount of forex

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) on Thursday urged the government to allow export of surplus sugar as this would help in fetching handsome amount of forex.

A general body meeting of Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (Centre) was held under the chair of PSMA Chairman Asim Ghani Usman, said a press release issued here.

Sugar mills had ample stock of sugar till January 15, 2023.

The PSMA demanded the government to allow export of one million tonnes of surplus sugar so that forex around Dollar one billion could be fetched.

A large number of PSMA members from Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa attended the meeting.