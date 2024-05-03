PSMA urges govt to allow export of surplus sugar to fetch valuable forex

Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) and Punjab Sugarcane Growers Association (PSGA) on Friday appealed to the government to allow export of surplus sugar at the earliest to avail an opportunity of earning valuable foreign exchange for the country

According to a press release issued here, Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (Punjab Zone) officials and Punjab Sugarcane Growers Association Chairman Rana Iftikhar discussed problems faced by the growers in a meeting.

Rana Iftikhar agreed that production costs of manufacturing white sugar had increased manifold due to high input costs. He said during the crushing season of 2022-23, growers got minimum support price of sugarcane at Rs 300 per ton whereas in 2023-24, this rate was fixed as Rs 400 per ton in Punjab and Rs 425 in Sindh, which later reached up to Rs 500 per ton.

Because of this, farmers got better return of their crop. Export of surplus sugar would help end issues between the farmers and the sugar mills.

The PSMA officials said sugar rates had dropped and the association was still waiting for the export of surplus sugar. On the other hand, due to unnecessary delay in export, the international prices of sugar were continuously receding, which were minimizing the opportunity to increase country’s foreign exchange reserves.

Rana Iftikhar Muhammad expressed his concerns that farmers had suffered losses in other crops such as wheat, cotton and maize. Their interest towards sugarcane cultivation was increasing.

He said it was anticipated that farmers would cultivate about 30% more sugarcane resulting in additional sugarcane production in the next season. Accordingly surplus sugar production would again be increased, he added.