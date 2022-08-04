PSMA urges govt to take decision for export of surplus sugar

Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) on Thursday urged the government to take timely decision of exporting surplus sugar to create conducive environment for the farmers and the sugar mills, as well as to strengthen the national economy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) on Thursday urged the government to take timely decision of exporting surplus sugar to create conducive environment for the farmers and the sugar mills, as well as to strengthen the national economy.

According to a press release issued here, PSMA spokesman said, "Statistics of Federal board of Revenue of July shows that there will be 1.

2 million tonnes of excess sugar stock available at the start of next crushing season while the sugar mills had produced two million tonnes of surplus sugar at the end of last crushing season."He said 10 percent increase was expected in the next sugarcane crop as recent spell of widespread rains had also left a positive impact on the crop.

He said that it was expected that, in addition, there would be 1.5 to 2.0 million tonnes of surplus sugar produced in the next season.