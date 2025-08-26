PSMG officers visit RDA

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) As part of training for promotion, officers from the Public Sector Management and Governance (PSMG) course visited the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) to gain exposure to the functioning of a key urban development institution.

The training course is being conducted by the Punjab Institution of Management and Professional Development (PIMPD).

A total of 43 officers, including Assistant Directors, Tehsil Population Welfare Officers, Demographers, Deputy District Account Officers, Assistant District Attorneys, and others from various districts of Punjab, participated in the visit.

During the session, Additional Director General RDA, Mansoor Ahmad Khan, delivered a comprehensive briefing on the administrative structure, core functions, and major challenges faced by the RDA.

He provided an overview of the Authority’s history and highlighted ongoing and upcoming development projects, including the Ring Road Project, Nullah Lai Project, and several other initiatives currently under consideration.

He said these courses are invaluable for government officials, as they provide a deeper understanding of the operational frameworks of critical development authorities and offer practical insights necessary for effective governance.

The visit served as a valuable learning experience for the participants, reinforcing the importance of integrated planning and governance in urban development and public service delivery.