PSN inaugurates 5th essential clinical workshop at QIH

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Society of Nephrology (PSN) inaugurated the 5th Essential Clinical Research Workshop 2023 at Quaid-e-Azam International Hospital (QIH) Islamabad which continued from August 12 to 13 here on Saturday.

The inaugural ceremony took place in the conference room of the Quaid-e-Azam International Hospital.

Chief guest was Dr. Shaukat Ali Bangash, in his speech, highlighted the importance of the workshop, said a news release.

The PSN has been at the forefront of progress and prosperity in the field of Nephrology.

The PSN was trying to provide opportunities for young nephrologists to attend CME activities abroad and also regularly organizes postgraduate courses for budding Nephrologists.

The Biennial International Conference held under its umbrella and the introduction of the Pakistan Journal of Kidney Diseases is a testament to the society's efforts. PSN (Rawalpindi/Islamabad chapter) is also actively involved in continuous medical education by holding quarterly Nephrology meetings in Twin Cities.

Distinguished Nephrologists from Shifa International Hospital, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), K.R.L Hospital, Quiad-e-Azam International Hospital, Military Hospital and Armed Forces Institute of Urology, participate actively in the meetings.