PSO sends huge quantity of petrol & diesel to Mansehra district

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ):While taking notice of the shortage of petroleum products in the district Mansehra, Area Manager of Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has sent a huge quantity of Petrol and Diesel to the region.

According to the information, 15000 liters of Petrol and diesel have been given to Shankiyari and Baidadi PSO filling station, 5000 liters to Yar Muhammad, Battal, 15000 to Abdul Khaliq, 5000 liters to PSO Datta Pump, 10000 liters Taimoor FS, Mansehra City, 15000 liters to PSO Lorry Adda, 10000 liters to Aslam FS, 5000 liters Al Haq near Dhodial and 10000 liters for Oghi.

For the last couple of days, the people of district Mansehra were facing an acute shortage of petroleum products where some of the filling stations were closed and on the rest of the stations' miles long queues of vehicles were waiting for their turn to refill them.

After this delivery of petrol and diesel, the people of Mansehra district have no problem regarding the availability of fuel in the region.