PSP calls for introducing ration depots system for supply of cheap wheat flour

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :The Divisional President Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Hyderabad Nadeem Qazi and other office bearers have demanded of the provincial government to open ration depots to ensure the supply of cheap flour to the general public.

In a joint statement issued here on Sunday, Nadeem Qazi, Shoaib Jaffery, Rizwan Gadi and others, while expressing regret over increasing rates of wheat flour, said the inflation had taken away bread from the reach of common people.

They said that due to the increasing rush at the cheap flour stalls, people were getting injured every day, while in Mirpurkhas, one person was crushed to death in the crowd.

The PSP leaders said if the government cannot provide cheap flour to the people, then it should introduce a ration depot style system to save them from trouble.