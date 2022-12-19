PSP chief calls on Sindh Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

:Pak-Sarzameen Party (PSP) chief Syed Mustafa Kamal called on Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House here on Monday.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Pak-Sarzameen Party (PSP) chief Syed Mustafa Kamal called on Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House here on Monday.

They discussed overall situation of the country, challenges to Karachi, steps taken for the development of the city and other issues.

PSP Senior leader Anis Kaimkhani was also present on the occasion.