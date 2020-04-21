PSP Chief expresses concerns on poor health facilities in Sindh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :The Chief of Pak Sarzameen Party, Mustafa Kamal has expressed grave concern over poor health facilities in Sindh adding that COVID-19 has exposed the dilapidated state of health department in the province.

Talking to media persons here on Tuesday, he said that there was no proof of distribution of amount of billions of rupees as being claimed by the Sindh Government. There was no relief provided to people in the province but corruption and politics in the name of Coronavirus surfaced, he added.

The anti-rabies vaccines were unavailable while number of HIV/AIDS patients were already on rise in Sindh and now the national exchequer was being usurped in name of the pandemic, he added.

The PSP Chief criticized the withdrawal of exemption to women and senior citizens while imposing ban on pillion riding as well as the atrocities of the Police upon law abiding people in the name of COVID-19. The Mayor, Deputy Mayor and Chairpersons of Union Councils were not in the field to help those who elected them, he added.

He underlined the need of framing joint strategy by all political parties to meet the challenges of COVID-19, which is playing havoc in the country. Only the national plan could bring the situation under control, he added.