UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PSP Chief Expresses Concerns On Poor Health Facilities In Sindh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 10:40 PM

PSP Chief expresses concerns on poor health facilities in Sindh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :The Chief of Pak Sarzameen Party, Mustafa Kamal has expressed grave concern over poor health facilities in Sindh adding that COVID-19 has exposed the dilapidated state of health department in the province.

   Talking to media persons here on Tuesday, he said that there was no proof of distribution of amount of billions of rupees as being claimed by the Sindh Government. There was no relief provided to people in the province but corruption and politics in the name of Coronavirus surfaced, he added.

  The anti-rabies vaccines were unavailable while number of HIV/AIDS patients were already on rise in Sindh and now the national exchequer was being usurped in name of the pandemic, he added.

  The PSP Chief criticized the withdrawal of exemption to women and senior citizens while imposing ban on pillion riding as well as the atrocities of the Police upon law abiding people in the name of COVID-19. The Mayor, Deputy Mayor and Chairpersons of Union Councils were not in the field to help those who elected them, he added.

  He underlined the need of framing joint strategy by all political parties to meet the challenges of COVID-19, which is playing havoc in the country. Only the national plan could bring the situation under control, he added.

Related Topics

Sindh Corruption Police Poor Women Media All Government Billion Pak Sarzameen Party Coronavirus

Recent Stories

President pardons 1,511 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

27 minutes ago

SCCI organises online workshop on crisis managemen ..

42 minutes ago

UAE participates in IAEE - MENA Chapter forum on c ..

57 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima establishes â€˜Fatima bint Mubarak ..

1 hour ago

Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, Abu Dhabi ..

1 hour ago

BIE Executive Committee recommends postponement of ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.