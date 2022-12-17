(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :President of Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Imtiaz Asad Tanoli on Saturday condemned the attack on former provincial minister Haji Javed's house.

In a statement issued here, Imtiaz Tanoli said the provincial government has failed to provide safety to people.

He said the former minister Haji Javed's house was attacked three times but the government did not arrest the culprit involved in the incidents.

He demanded of the government to arrest the culprits involved in the incident as soon as possible.