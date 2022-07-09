PSP contests for 48 seats in upcoming LG election

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :The Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) will be contesting the local government election for 48 seats of chairmen and vice chairmen and 158 seats of general members of the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) in the upcoming polls slating from July 24.

According to the details released by the PSP here on Friday, the party had fielded candidates in 6 out of 9 Town Municipal Corporations (TMC) of the HMC.

No candidates of the party would take part in the elections in TMC Qasimabad, TMC Tando Jam and TMC Tando Fazal.

The party is contesting from 1 UC in TMC Nerunkot, 12 UCs in TMC Mian Sarfaraz, 3 UCs in TMC Paretabad, 9 UCs in TMC Sachal Sarmast, 14 UCs in TMC Shah Latifabad and 9 UCs in TMC Hussainabad.