HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :The Pak Sarzameen Party has expressed gratitude to the party's supporters for thronging the streets of Hyderabad to celebrate the Independence Day.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the party's Hyderabad chapter President Nadeem Qazi said the citizens of Hyderabad had proved that they were patriots.

He said Pakistan was founded in the name of islam and all the people living in the country as well as those who migrated offered sacrifices and struggled for the independence.

Qazi said all the Pakistanis would have to play their part to protect the country's independence and contribute to its development and progress.