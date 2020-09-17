UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PSP Holds Protest Rally Against Power Outages, Water Shortage

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 07:55 PM

PSP holds protest rally against power outages, water shortage

The workers of Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Thursday staged a protest demonstration against Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) for hours long unannounced power outages in the city and its adjoining areas

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :The workers of Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Thursday staged a protest demonstration against Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) for hours long unannounced power outages in the city and its adjoining areas.The Central Vice Chairman Paksarzameen Party Shabir Ahmed Qaimkhani, Riyasat Qaimkhani, Rais Babar Chandio, Nadeem Qazi and others led the protest march and criticised HESCO and WASA's injustices with the people. Addressing the rally, Shabir Qaimkhani held HESCO authorities responsible for making the lives of the citizens miserable by failing to stop prolonged power outages.Even during the emergency situation, outages lasted for several hours in some areas, he claimed and blamed that the power utility's officials were not even responding to consumer complaints.

He demanded the Federal government to issue directives to the HESCO authorities for resolution of problems of the people.

Criticizing WASA authorities, Qaimkhani claimed that people of the second largest city of Sindh were being supplied contaminated water which had been causing dangerous diseases.

He demanded the concerned authorities to take notice of the situation and issue orders against the responsible.

A large number of the party workers including women, senior citizens and children along with representatives of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce, civil society organizations participated in protest demonstration.

Related Topics

Sindh Resolution Protest Water Civil Society Company Hyderabad Chamber March Women Commerce Government Pak Sarzameen Party

Recent Stories

2,63,000 children to be administered polio vaccina ..

2 minutes ago

Bayern Munich told to start league season behind c ..

2 minutes ago

Balochistan govt grants 40 pc fee concession to Ca ..

2 minutes ago

296,662 children to get vaccinated in Hassanabdal

2 minutes ago

Female associate professors promoted

6 minutes ago

Tyre of training aircraft burst off

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.