PSP holds protest rally against power outages, water shortage

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :The workers of Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Thursday staged a protest demonstration against Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) for hours long unannounced power outages in the city and its adjoining areas.The Central Vice Chairman Paksarzameen Party Shabir Ahmed Qaimkhani, Riyasat Qaimkhani, Rais Babar Chandio, Nadeem Qazi and others led the protest march and criticised HESCO and WASA's injustices with the people. Addressing the rally, Shabir Qaimkhani held HESCO authorities responsible for making the lives of the citizens miserable by failing to stop prolonged power outages.Even during the emergency situation, outages lasted for several hours in some areas, he claimed and blamed that the power utility's officials were not even responding to consumer complaints.

He demanded the Federal government to issue directives to the HESCO authorities for resolution of problems of the people.

Criticizing WASA authorities, Qaimkhani claimed that people of the second largest city of Sindh were being supplied contaminated water which had been causing dangerous diseases.

He demanded the concerned authorities to take notice of the situation and issue orders against the responsible.

A large number of the party workers including women, senior citizens and children along with representatives of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce, civil society organizations participated in protest demonstration.