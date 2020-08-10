PSP leaders flays Sindh govt

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Sindh Council of Pak Sarzameen Party President Shabbir Ahmed Kaimkhani and PSP Hyderabad Division President Nadeem Qazi on Monday criticizing the performance of Pakistan Peoples Party's Sindh government alleged that corruption was rampant in the province.

The PSP leaders, in a joint statement, said different parts of Dadu district had been flooded and the local people were looking towards the provincial government for rescue, relief and rehabilitation, but they had been abandoned by the district administration. It were the troops of Pakistan Army, which had come to the rescue of the marooned people of Khairpur Nathan Shah, Johi and Jamshoro, they added.

They said Jamshoro was the constituency of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. They urged the Federal Government to announce a relief and rehabilitation package for the flood affected people of Dadu district.