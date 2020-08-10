UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PSP Leaders Flays Sindh Govt

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 10:40 PM

PSP leaders flays Sindh govt

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Sindh Council of Pak Sarzameen Party President Shabbir Ahmed Kaimkhani and PSP Hyderabad Division President Nadeem Qazi on Monday criticizing the performance of Pakistan Peoples Party's Sindh government alleged that corruption was rampant in the province.

  The PSP leaders, in a joint statement, said different parts of Dadu district had been flooded and the local people were looking towards the provincial government for rescue, relief and rehabilitation, but they had been abandoned by the district administration. It were the troops of Pakistan Army, which had come to the rescue of the marooned people of Khairpur Nathan Shah, Johi and Jamshoro, they added.

They said Jamshoro was the constituency of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. They urged the Federal Government to announce a relief and rehabilitation package for the flood affected people of Dadu district.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Corruption Chief Minister Army Flood Hyderabad Jamshoro Khairpur Dadu Pakistan Peoples Party Murad Ali Shah Government Pak Sarzameen Party

Recent Stories

UAE global pioneer in driving research and develop ..

1 hour ago

Loans getting cheaper as EIBOR continues to fall

1 hour ago

Treasury, opposition condemns shooting in Lahore m ..

3 minutes ago

National Minorities Day to be observed tomorrow

3 minutes ago

Rain/wind thundershowers forecast on Tuesday

3 minutes ago

CSAC calls on KP Governor

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.