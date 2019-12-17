PSP President demands rebuilding Hyderabad dilapidated infrastructure

(@FahadShabbir)

President Pak Sarzameen Party Anis Ahmed Kaimkhani demanding the rebuilding of dilapidated infrastructure of the city said the provincial government should launch development projects here so that the citizens could get required civic facilities

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :President Pak Sarzameen Party Anis Ahmed Kaimkhani demanding the rebuilding of dilapidated infrastructure of the city said the provincial government should launch development projects here so that the citizens could get required civic facilities.

Talking to General Secretary of Resham Bazaar Shopkeepers Association Asif Memon and delegations of different walks of life here at Pakistan House on Tuesday, he said those who were continuously enjoying the mandate of the citizens since last 30 years did nothing for the development of Hyderabad even no development scheme of water, electricity, gas, education and health was launched for the citizens.

The industries of SITE Hyderabad had been shifted to other places due to deteriorating law and order situation as well as load shedding and non developed infrastructure, he said and added that Hyderabad once known as the city of art and culture and the industrial hub but at present the citizens were suffering miseries due to lack of civic facilities.

He was also critical over the negligence of Sindh government for not paying attention towards civic issues of Hyderabad city which indicated that the provincial rulers were not considering Hyderabad as the part of the province.

He demanded the rebuilding of infrastructure of Hyderabad city particularly the repair and maintenance of damaged roads so that the citizens could take sigh of relief.