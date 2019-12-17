UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PSP President Demands Rebuilding Hyderabad Dilapidated Infrastructure

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 10:42 PM

PSP President demands rebuilding Hyderabad dilapidated infrastructure

President Pak Sarzameen Party Anis Ahmed Kaimkhani demanding the rebuilding of dilapidated infrastructure of the city said the provincial government should launch development projects here so that the citizens could get required civic facilities

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :President Pak Sarzameen Party Anis Ahmed Kaimkhani demanding the rebuilding of dilapidated infrastructure of the city said the provincial government should launch development projects here so that the citizens could get required civic facilities.

Talking to General Secretary of Resham Bazaar Shopkeepers Association Asif Memon and delegations of different walks of life here at Pakistan House on Tuesday, he said those who were continuously enjoying the mandate of the citizens since last 30 years did nothing for the development of Hyderabad even no development scheme of water, electricity, gas, education and health was launched for the citizens.

The industries of SITE Hyderabad had been shifted to other places due to deteriorating law and order situation as well as load shedding and non developed infrastructure, he said and added that Hyderabad once known as the city of art and culture and the industrial hub but at present the citizens were suffering miseries due to lack of civic facilities.

He was also critical over the negligence of Sindh government for not paying attention towards civic issues of Hyderabad city which indicated that the provincial rulers were not considering Hyderabad as the part of the province.

He demanded the rebuilding of infrastructure of Hyderabad city particularly the repair and maintenance of damaged roads so that the citizens could take sigh of relief.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Load Shedding Electricity Education Water Law And Order Hyderabad SITE Hub Resham Gas Government Pak Sarzameen Party

Recent Stories

President confers Order of Independence on Singapo ..

16 minutes ago

Khalifa receives Nicaraguan President&#039;s lette ..

16 minutes ago

USMCA Trade Agreement 'Spectacular Deal' for US Ec ..

3 minutes ago

EU will do 'maximum' to meet Brexit trade deal dea ..

4 minutes ago

Musharraf's plea referred to Lahore High Court CJ ..

4 minutes ago

US industrial output rebounds sharply in November

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.