PSP Seeks Support Of Traders For Planned Sit-in Protest Against Sindh LG (Amendment) Act

Published February 13, 2022 | 10:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :The Pak Sarzameen Party has sought support of the traders for the party's planned sit-in protest against the Sindh Assembly enacted Sindh Local Government (Amendment) Act, 2021.

A delegation of the PSP led by its Vice President Zaman Qureshi called upon President of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Trade and Small Industry (HCSTSTI) Muhammad Altaf Memon at the latter's office here Sunday.

Qureshi said the PSP's Chairman Mustafa Kamal had earlier not cancelled the sit-in protest in Karachi but had actually postponed it due to the Pakistan Super League (PSL) match.

He added that the Pakistan Peoples Party had also given assurance that the law in question would be amended.

Qureshi said the sit-in protest would be held in Karachi after February 18 and the demonstrations would take place at 14 different places including the CM House.

Memon said the traders would support all such political parties which played a role in the development of Hyderabad.

The office bearers of HCSTSI and local leaders of PSP were present on the occasion.

