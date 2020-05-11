UrduPoint.com
PSP Shows Solidarity With Medics Fighting COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 08:40 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Workers of Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) expressed solidarity with the medical practitioners engaged in the front line to combat coronavirus by holding a demonstration outside Government Kohsar Hospital here on Monday.

Led by the PSP Hyderabad division's President, Nadeem Qazi the workers waved white flags and chanted slogans in favour of the doctors,nurses, paramedics and other hospital staff.

Speaking on the occasion, Nadeem Qazi said health practitioners were the front line soldiers who put their lives on risk to save COVID19 infected patients. "We hold in high esteem the sacrifices offered by the doctors and allied staff in the country," he said.

He reiterated the demand for provision of personal protection kits to the health practitioners.

