PSP Stages Rally To Celebrate Pakistan Day

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 07:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :The workers of Pak Sarzameen Party on Tuesday took out a rally from Pakistan House to Hyderabad Press club in connection with Pakistan Day and party's foundation day.

A rally led by party's divisional president Nadeem Qazi, hundreds of workers while holding national and party flags and banners in their hands chanted slogans in favor of Pakistan, Armed Forces and heroes of Pakistan Movement.

Addressing the rally PSP leaders said this day reminds us of the memorable sacrifices rendered by our forefathers in creating a separate homeland.

By reviving the spirit of the Pakistan Resolution we could achieve our goals, they added.

