PSPA Launches Aaghosh Program For Women

Faizan Hashmi Published October 19, 2023 | 02:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Punjab Social Protection Authority (PSPA) has launched 'Aaghosh program, for the women of South Punjab.

Pregnant women and mothers of children under two years of age will be able to get Rs 23,000 for medical examination and immunization of children.

Aaghosh program Punjab has been started in 11 districts including Bahawalpur, Muzaffargarh and Lodhran districts.

CEO PSPA Ali Shehzad in a statement said that the amount given under the Aaghosh program has been increased from Rs 17,000 to Rs 23,000.

He informed that the pregnant women could get Rs 3500 immediately for medical examination and vaccination of their children up to 2 years from the health centre.

He urged the pregnant women to visit the nearest health centre as soon as possible and get themselves registered.

The women could contact helpline 1221 in case of any hurdle in obtaining money, Ali Shehzad concluded.

