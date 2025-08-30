PSPA Vice Chairperson Reviews Relief Facilities In Flood-affected Areas
Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2025 | 06:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Punjab Social Protection Authority (PSPA) Vice Chairperson Jahan Ara Manzoor Wattoo paid a special visit to Tehsil Depalpur, District Okara, where she inspected emergency camps established in flood-affected areas including Attari and Head Sulaimanki.
She also actively participated in rescue operations and personally assisted in relocating displaced families to safer locations, said a press release issued here.
During the visit, local administration officials briefed her on the latest flood situation, ongoing relief measures, and challenges faced by affected communities. Ms. Wattoo expressed satisfaction over the administration’s performance and reaffirmed that the Punjab Government and PSPA stand shoulder-to-shoulder with citizens during this testing time.
She met with families residing in emergency camps, listened to their concerns, and assured them that the government is committed to providing comprehensive relief and rehabilitation support. She emphasized that immediate assistance to flood victims and their early rehabilitation is the government’s foremost priority.
Commending the patience and resilience of the victims, she said it is a collective responsibility of society to support flood-hit families in restoring their lives. She added that just as the entire nation stood united against recent Indian aggression, the same spirit of national solidarity must now be shown in extending maximum support to flood victims.
