PSQCA Asks Manufacturers, Distributors Of Hand Sanitizers, Disinfectant To Label Necessary Details

Tue 19th May 2020 | 06:17 PM

PSQCA asks manufacturers, distributors of hand sanitizers, disinfectant to label necessary details

Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) Tuesday informed all the manufacturers and distributors of hand sanitizers and disinfectants to label necessary details about the products on each bottle

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) Tuesday informed all the manufacturers and distributors of hand sanitizers and disinfectants to label necessary details about the products on each bottle.

In this regard, PSQCA issued a public notice for manufacturers and distributors of these products.

As per Pakistan Standard PS:5453, the information regarding contents of the product with percentage, date of manufacturing and expiry date and batch number and manufacturers name with address shall be labeled legibly on each bottle/packing, the public notice said.

This will help ensure the quality and eliminate the sub-standard manufacturing of hand sanitizers and disinfectants in the country.

