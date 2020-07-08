PSQCA declares 12 brand of bottled water as unsafe for human consumption

Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) Tuesday in its quarterly report declared 12 brands of bottled water as unsafe for human consumption

For the last quarter (April to June, 2020), 108 samples of Mineral/Bottled water brands were collected from Tando Jam, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Islamabad, Muzaffarabad, Multan, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta, Lahore and Gilgit.

After comparing the test results with the permissible limits of PSQCA, 12 brands were found to be unsafe.

Nine brands (i.e. Ziran, MM Pure, Blue Spring, Aqua Best, Blue Plus, Alpha 7 Star, YK Pure, Hibba, Leven Star) were found to be unsafe due to presence of higher levels of sodium ranging from 62-114 mg/L than PSQCA water quality standard for sodium (50 mg/L).

One brand (i.e. Chenab) was found unsafe due to presence of low level of pH.

Two brands (i.e. MM Pure, Blue Spring) were found unsafe due to presence of high level of Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) ranging from 503-514 mg/L than PSQCA bottled water quality standard of 500 mg/L. Two brands (i.e. Dista Water, DJOUR) were found microbiologically contaminated and thus were unsafe.

The detailed report is available on PCRWR website www.pcrwr.gov.pk .

The government through the Ministry of Science and Technology has designated the task to PCRWR for quarterly monitoring of bottled/mineral water brands and publicize the results in the best interest of public health.