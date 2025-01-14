Open Menu

PSQCA Devises Mechanism To Check Food Quality: Dr Khalid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2025 | 07:01 PM

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Tuesday said that Pakistan Standard and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) has mechanism to check the quality of Food & Non-Food items in the country

Responding to a supplementary question of Senator Haji Hidayatullah Khan, the minister said that currently, 173 food and non-food items such as cooking oil, refined palmolein, natural mineral water, wheat flour and others have been included in the mandatory list of PSQCA after approval of the federal government.

He said that the manufacturer must ensure the steel products compliance with the requirements set in the relevant Pakistan Standard Specifications.

He said that PSQCA Islamabad zone has issued total nine and Peshawar zone steel mills issued total 19.

