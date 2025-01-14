PSQCA Devises Mechanism To Check Food Quality: Dr Khalid
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2025 | 07:01 PM
Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Tuesday said that Pakistan Standard and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) has mechanism to check the quality of Food & Non-Food items in the country
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for education and Professional Training Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Tuesday said that Pakistan Standard and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) has mechanism to check the quality of Food & Non-Food items in the country.
Responding to a supplementary question of Senator Haji Hidayatullah Khan, the minister said that currently, 173 food and non-food items such as cooking oil, refined palmolein, natural mineral water, wheat flour and others have been included in the mandatory list of PSQCA after approval of the federal government.
He said that the manufacturer must ensure the steel products compliance with the requirements set in the relevant Pakistan Standard Specifications.
He said that PSQCA Islamabad zone has issued total nine and Peshawar zone steel mills issued total 19.
Recent Stories
MoHESR, DEWA join forces to align scholarship programme with national priorities
HFZA participates in SteelFab 2025, aims to attract global investments in indust ..
Zayed Sustainability Prize enables companies to reach new horizons: Winner of En ..
Azerbaijan ambassador stresses need to enhance trade ties between both countries
Tennis: Australian Open results - collated
Protection of citizens' lives, property, priority of police: DPO Dera
PTI senator denies involvement of party head in £190 million scandal
PSQCA devises mechanism to check food quality: Dr Khalid
GE Vernova expands in SAIF Zone
Drug peddler convicted
Ambassador Sami presents credentials to Polish President in illustrious ceremony
MDA intensifies anti-encroachment operations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Protection of citizens' lives, property, priority of police: DPO Dera39 seconds ago
-
PTI senator denies involvement of party head in £190 million scandal41 seconds ago
-
PSQCA devises mechanism to check food quality: Dr Khalid42 seconds ago
-
Drug peddler convicted8 minutes ago
-
MDA intensifies anti-encroachment operations8 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah commends security forces for successful anti-terror operations8 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler held8 minutes ago
-
Pakistan reports new polio case6 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan vows to address media industry challenges6 minutes ago
-
Secy vists Central Library6 minutes ago
-
Police sweep areas ahead of Pak-West Indies test6 minutes ago
-
Committee reviews implementation of Anti-Rape Act5 minutes ago