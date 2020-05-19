UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PSQCA Directs For Labeling Necessary Information On Hands Sanitizers, Disinfectants

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 07:24 PM

PSQCA directs for labeling necessary information on hands sanitizers, disinfectants

The Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) has asked the manufacturers and distributors of hand sanitizers and disinfectants to attach a label, having necessary information, on each bottle/packing to ensure the quality in the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) has asked the manufacturers and distributors of hand sanitizers and disinfectants to attach a label, having necessary information, on each bottle/packing to ensure the quality in the country.

The PSQCA is largely maintaining the standards of various products in the country and in this connection a new standard on sanitizers and disinfectants has been developed by the authority as per WHO standards, said a spokesperson of the PSQCA on Tuesday.

The information must include contents of the product with percentage, dates of manufacturing and expiry, batch number and manufacturers name with address.

Related Topics

Pakistan

Recent Stories

Media Statement on Foreign Direct Product Rule Cha ..

6 minutes ago

Modern Problems Require Modern Solutions

12 minutes ago

FoCP efforts to offer moral, financial support go ..

26 minutes ago

11 more die with coronavirus in KP, toll climbs to ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister Balochistan condemns attack on secu ..

2 minutes ago

Digital literacy paramount for e-learning success: ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.