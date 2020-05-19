PSQCA directs for labeling necessary information on hands sanitizers, disinfectants

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) has asked the manufacturers and distributors of hand sanitizers and disinfectants to attach a label, having necessary information, on each bottle/packing to ensure the quality in the country.

The PSQCA is largely maintaining the standards of various products in the country and in this connection a new standard on sanitizers and disinfectants has been developed by the authority as per WHO standards, said a spokesperson of the PSQCA on Tuesday.

The information must include contents of the product with percentage, dates of manufacturing and expiry, batch number and manufacturers name with address.