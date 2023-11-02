Open Menu

PSQCA Launches Crackdown Against Substandard Manufacturing

Faizan Hashmi Published November 02, 2023 | 09:30 PM

PSQCA launches crackdown against substandard manufacturing

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Pakistan Standard Quality Control Authority has launched a crackdown against substandard manufacturing and seized the items on the spot.

According to a statement issued here on Thursday, action has been taken on the directives of Director General PSQCA and raids were conducted at Chase Plus, Continental Bakers Gulistan-e-Johar, Home Plus Super Store and Big Buy Store Gulshan Iqbal.

Inspectors of the Pakistan Standard Quality Control Authority collected 17 samples of food and non-food mandatory products of different brands and found most products illegal and non-license.

PSQCA teams also seized substandard food and non-food items as per the Authority's Act VI 1996 and notices were issued to the manufacturers for compliance. All sticks of non-confirmed, non-license illegal products were de-shelved and seized.

The DG warned that action will be initiated against makers of illegal products.

