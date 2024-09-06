Open Menu

PSQCA Launches Crackdown On Substandard Steel Products, Unlicensed Units

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2024 | 07:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) The Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) launched a series of raids across Punjab, targeting illegal and unlicensed manufacturing units in a decisive move to curb the production and sale of substandard steel products.

According to the PSQCA sources on Friday, acting on directives from the Prime Minister's office, Secretary of Science and Technology Sajid Baloch, and Director General PSQCA Toufeeq Abbasi ordered the crackdown. Engr. Muhammad Rizwan, Director of the Standards Development Centre, spearheaded the action, which was carried out under the supervision of Deputy Director Asghar Ali, Assistant Director Nouman Khaliq, and Field Officer Syed Taimur Ahmed. In cooperation with local police, the PSQCA enforcement team conducted multiple raids across various manufacturing sites in Lahore, leading to the seizure of six illegal manufacturing units.

Legal action has been initiated against the traders involved.

In a parallel operation in Gujranwala, Deputy Director Asad Kirmani led teams that seized two steel manufacturing units for failing to meet industry standards. Despite prior warnings, these units had failed to comply with registration requirements. Large quantities of substandard steel products were seized during the operations.

PSQCA Director General Toufeeq Abbasi stated that the crackdown would persist until all illegal and non-compliant steel products were eliminated from the market, emphasizing the authority's commitment to public safety and strict enforcement of industry regulations. Abbasi pledged to continue the fight against non-compliance in the steel sector.

