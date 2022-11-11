UrduPoint.com

PSQCA Launches Internship Programme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 11, 2022 | 05:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :The first batch of five students from different universities secured their internship from the Quality Control Centre (QCC), a department of the Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority (PSQCA).

keeping in view a gap between industry and academia, the project was launched to provide experienced manpower to the industry, said a press release issued here on Friday.

In the first phase, five students of Govt College University Lahore, University of Punjab, University of Engineering and Technology and Govt College University Faisalabad assisted in implementation of different standards of food and non food items.

The students were also taken to tours in the food industry to give them exposure of how manufacturing is carried out and processes are monitored as well as production standards and hygiene is being maintained.

QCC Director Engr Khurram Mateen said that most of the universities have a mandatory internship requirement in addition to institutional education. The QCC launched its pioneer internship programmeto facilitate such students and institutions by helping them gain practical experience and improvetesting and analytical skills demanded in the job market.

