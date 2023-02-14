PSQCA new liaison office inaugurated at Gwardar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :The new liaison office of the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) was inaugurated on Tuesday at Gwadar, Baluchistan.

Inaugurating the new office, Director General PSQCA Zainul Abedin said that cross-border trade is important for economic development and PSQCA shall open more such offices in the future, said a press release.

This new office will bring in new opportunities, concessions, posts and infrastructure in Baluchistan.

The decision of opening a liaison office in Gwadar has been taken during the 24th board of Directors meeting of PSQCA, he said.

The DG told the media that Agha Hassan Baloch, Federal Minister for Science and Technology believes that the development of cross-border trade should be the priority as it will bring economic cooperation to the region.

These ports can play an important role in developing trade and meeting logistical and communication needs at the same time.