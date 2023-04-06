PSQCA raids stores, seizes stock of unregistered companies

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) officials raided different super stores in the provincial capital on Thursday and seized a huge quantity of cosmetics and food products of various substandard, illegal and unregistered companies.

According to a spokesman, Director General PSQCA Zainul Abedin ordered the officers to take strict action against unregistered companies of cosmetics and foods. A special task force raided different super stores in the city and seized huge quantity of cosmetics including shampoo, skin creams, toothpaste, hair colour and toilet soap, food products including red chilli, turmeric powder, cooking oil and honey of various unregistered companies with the PSQCA.

The packing of most of the cosmetics companies had incomplete addresses and the teams also asked the store managements to de-shelf these items.

All these stores had been served notices repeatedly to stop selling products of illegal and unregistered companies and the action was taken after passage of the deadline.