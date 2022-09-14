UrduPoint.com

PSQCA Seizes Illegal Deformed Steel Bars

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 14, 2022 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) seized a large number of illegal deformed steel bars and served notices to owners.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, a special team conducted raids in different steel stores in Green Town which were selling deformed steel bars of illegal and un-licensed companies.

The team seized the stock and also served notices to owners.

Director Engr Muhammad Rizwan directed illegal and unlicensed steel companies to submitapplications for license, otherwise, strict action would be taken.

