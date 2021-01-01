PSQCA seizes products of 50 illegal brands

The Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) seized products of 50 brands from superstores in a crackdown against illegal, unregistered and sub-standard cosmetics, foods and other items in the provincial capital on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) seized products of 50 brands from superstores in a crackdown against illegal, unregistered and sub-standard cosmetics, foods and other items in the provincial capital on Friday.

The department also served warning notices to three superstores to refrain from keeping and selling products of illegal brands.

According to a spokesman for the PSQCA, special teams conducted raids in superstores and seized items, including skin cream, shampoo, hair colour, synthetic venigar, honey, red chilly, termeric powder, soap, bottled drinking water, LED bulbs, tea whitener and iodized salt, besides sending samples to a laboratory for testing.

Meanwhile, PSQCA Director General Abdul Aleem Memon said that storage and sale of unregistered brands was illegal and store owners should sale only products registered with the PSQCA, otherwise, stock would be seized.

He added that action against illegal and substandard items would remain continuewithout any discrimination.