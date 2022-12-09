PSQCA stops production of 9 un-licensed steel mills

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) on Friday stopped manufacturing of another nine illegal and un-licensed steels mills, seizing huge quantity of deformed steel bars and other products in Lahore and Gujranwala.

On the directions of Federal Minister for Science & Technology Agha Hassan Baloch and Secretary Ghulam Muhammad Memon, Director General PSQCA Zainul Abedin was himself supervising the operation and had constituted special teams led by Deputy Directors Asghar Ali and Asad Khan Kirmani.

The teams sustaining its crackdown on third consecutive day and raided Kot Abdul Maalik, Shamkey Kala Shah Kaku, Muredkey, Gujranwala and Daska, seized huge stock of deformed steel bars and other steel products of nine mills and also served notices to 15 illegal and unlicensed steel mills, selling depos, stores and stockists.

Sale and keeping stock of illegal and un-licensed products is also prohibited as per Section 14 of PSQCA Act.

The teams warned the stores and stockists, refraining them to stop sale of non-compliance brands, otherwise stock would be seized.

Director General Zainul Abedin said that even after receiving many notices, the steel mill owners were hesitant for compliance and strict action was being taken to bring the industry in compliance. The operation would continue till the last unit get itself registered with PSQCA, he added.

He said that Pakistan Standards (PS) logo is guarantee of standardized products, steel sector would be facilitated through technical guidance for maintaining their products as per standard.

The DG said that Federal Minister Agha Hassan Baloch had assured his full support regarding implementation of policy to promote quality culture, adding that illegal and substandard food and non-food items were not acceptable in the market. The DG directed the field staff to take strict action in this regard.