PSQCA Stops Production Of Another 7 Steel Mills, Seizes Stock

Umer Jamshaid Published December 12, 2022 | 04:40 PM

PSQCA stops production of another 7 steel mills, seizes stock

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) stops manufacturing of another seven illegal and unlicensed steels mills on Monday, seizing huge quantity of deformed steel bars and other products in the provincial capital.

PSQCA special teams, led by Deputy Directors Asghar Ali and Asad Khan Kirmani, conducted raids at Lakhuder, Bund Road, Mahmood Booti and Korol Ghati, and seized huge stocks of deformed steel bars and other steel products of seven mills and also served notices on two other illegal and unlicensed steel mills.

PSQCA Director General Zainul Abedin asked all steel mills to submit their applications for acquiring licences to avoid legal action, adding that the Authority would provide maximum technical support to the industry following the government's policy on "Ease of doing business".

The PSQCA has so far taken action against 22 illegal and unlicensed steel mills and seized huge quantity of stocks.

