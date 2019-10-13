UrduPoint.com
PSQCA To Finalize Standards For Electric Rickshaws Within A Month

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 03:20 PM

PSQCA to finalize standards for electric rickshaws within a month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) will finalize the standards of Electric Rickshaws within a month.

Talking to APP, Director Standards, Ali Bux Soomro said the authority is developing standards for the electric Rickshaws which will run through battery not fuel.

We are making two types of standards for electric rickshaws including standards for electrical fueling and standards for equipment safety.

The authority has 12 divisions however two of these automobile and Electrical divisions are working on developing these standards.

PSQCA is a sole authority at national level and has developed 22,000 standards so far, he said.

