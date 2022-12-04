UrduPoint.com

PSQCA To Open Offices In Punjab, Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 04, 2022 | 02:00 PM

PSQCA to open offices in Punjab, Balochistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) will establish its new offices in industrial cities Sialkot and Faisalabad besides setting up offices in Taftan, Chaman, Khuzdar, Turbat and Hub in Balochistan.

This was disclosed by PSQCA Director General Zainul Abedin while chairing a video link meeting of the department which was attended by all directors and field staff.

The PSQCA DG said that establishment of new offices would prove a landmark decision in promoting quality culture in the country and cross border trade besides creating new opportunities for the industry to produce high quality products as per international and national standards.

In the 24th BoD meeting of PSQCA which was chaired by Federal Minister for Science & Technology Agha Hassan Baloch, in compliance with the orders of Supreme Court, it was also decided to reinstate 53 employees of BPS 1 to 19 who were dismissed in 2019, the DG said.

Zainul Abedin directed the officers to play an important role in the uplift of socio-economic, and make highest possible efforts to protect consumers' rights keeping close liaison with the industry and trade stakeholders.

Field staff should provide maximum guidelines to the industry in producing standard products to build 'Made in Pakistan' a brand, he added.

The PSQCA DG said that Federal Minister Agha Hassan Baloch had assured his full support regarding implementation of policy to promote quality culture and curbthe trend of illegal and substandard food items in the market. He directed the fieldstaff to take strict action in this regard.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Balochistan Supreme Court Technology Chaman Turbat Sialkot Khuzdar Hub Border 2019 Market All Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th December 2022

5 hours ago
 Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transn ..

Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transnistria - Deputy Prime Minister

13 hours ago
 Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow ..

Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow out

13 hours ago
 Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

14 hours ago
 South Africa's Ramaphosa 'not resigning': spokesma ..

South Africa's Ramaphosa 'not resigning': spokesman

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.