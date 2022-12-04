PSQCA to open offices in Punjab, Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) will establish its new offices in industrial cities Sialkot and Faisalabad besides setting up offices in Taftan, Chaman, Khuzdar, Turbat and Hub in Balochistan.

This was disclosed by PSQCA Director General Zainul Abedin while chairing a video link meeting of the department which was attended by all directors and field staff.

The PSQCA DG said that establishment of new offices would prove a landmark decision in promoting quality culture in the country and cross border trade besides creating new opportunities for the industry to produce high quality products as per international and national standards.

In the 24th BoD meeting of PSQCA which was chaired by Federal Minister for Science & Technology Agha Hassan Baloch, in compliance with the orders of Supreme Court, it was also decided to reinstate 53 employees of BPS 1 to 19 who were dismissed in 2019, the DG said.

Zainul Abedin directed the officers to play an important role in the uplift of socio-economic, and make highest possible efforts to protect consumers' rights keeping close liaison with the industry and trade stakeholders.

Field staff should provide maximum guidelines to the industry in producing standard products to build 'Made in Pakistan' a brand, he added.

The PSQCA DG said that Federal Minister Agha Hassan Baloch had assured his full support regarding implementation of policy to promote quality culture and curbthe trend of illegal and substandard food items in the market. He directed the fieldstaff to take strict action in this regard.