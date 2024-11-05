PSQCA urged to enforce national iTFA standard for public health protection

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The TRANSFORM Pakistan campaign on Tuesday urged the PSQCA to adopt a unified standard for iTFAs across Pakistan that aligns with the World Health Organization’s (WHO) guideline of less than 2 grams of trans-fats per 100 grams of total fat in all foods

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) The TRANSFORM Pakistan campaign on Tuesday urged the PSQCA to adopt a unified standard for iTFAs across Pakistan that aligns with the World Health Organization’s (WHO) guideline of less than 2 grams of trans-fats per 100 grams of total fat in all foods.

The TRANSFORM Pakistan campaign with the coalition partners led by Pakistan Youth Change Advocates (PYCA), guided by the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination and supported by key partners such as the Global Health Advocacy Incubator, Center for Peace and Development Initiatives (CPDI), and Heartfile, said a press release.

This effort, under the patronage of the Ministry for National Health Services, Regulation, and Coordination, is essential to protect public health and uphold Pakistan’s commitment to safe food practices.

Industrially produced trans fats, commonly found in partially hydrogenated oils, baked goods, ultra-processed and street foods as well as dairy products, are well-documented to cause serious health issues, particularly cardiovascular diseases, which result in over 200,000 deaths each year in Pakistan.

They are also responsible for the rising tide of other non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in Pakistan including diabetes, various cancers, obesity, stroke and Alzheimer’s Disease. With such an immense impact on public health, it is vital for the country to take a definitive stand against iTFAs, adopting WHO’s stringent 2-gram limit as a nationwide standard.

In 2023, the PSQCA brought six types of foods including cooking oils, banaspati ghee, bakery wares and bakery items under the regulation.

Then again in 2024, about 30 individual food items are further regulated. However, this does not place Pakistan in WHO’s best practice policy countries as all foods should be regulated to achieve this. A single, uniform standard is needed to ensure that all food types are regulated and safe from this industrially produced poisonous substance.

Globally, countries are implementing strict iTFA limits to safeguard their citizens’ health, and Pakistan must do the same. This moment calls for a PSQCA resolution that avoids any industry-influenced compromise. Public health policies should prioritize the well-being of citizens over profit motives, and any deviation from the WHO standard would jeopardize Pakistan’s health as well as its international reputation in health governance. An impartial, transparent regulatory process is essential to ensure that public health decisions remain free from industry pressures.

The press statement issued by the TRANSFORM Pakistan campaign urged the PSQCA to adopt a single, uncompromising standard for iTFA content in food products. This decision is not merely regulatory, it is a crucial move to protect the health and safety of millions of Pakistanis now and in the future. The TRANSFORM Pakistan campaign and its partners are hopeful that PSQCA will prioritize public health and well-being and swiftly move towards a mandatory regulation that meets WHO standards.