LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA)Director General Zainul Abedin inaugurated the newly set up fertilizer laboratory here in Quality Control Center, PSQCA on Wednesday.

As per the Statuary Regulatory Order released by Minister of Science and Technology in 2020, another 61 food and non-food items including fertilizer products inducted in PSQCA's mandatory list, now it was the first lab which would examine all the fertilizer products including Single Super Phosphate (SSP), Bio Organo Phosphate (BOP), Urea, Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP) etc.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the DG Zainul Abedin said that all the labs would be upgraded soon for ensuring quality and standards of Pakistani products to compete in international markets.

Director Standard Development Centre Dr. Muhammad Rizwan and Director Quality Control Center Khurram Mateen briefed the DG about performance of their sections and infrastructural renovation.

The DG appreciated the efforts made by both departments and said that all the possible support would be provided to the department for promoting quality culture in the country, facilitating the industry through technical guidance.

Earlier, the DG visited the other PSQCA's sections including Standard Development Center, Technical Service Center and System Certification Center and had meetings with directors and officers.