UrduPoint.com

PSQCA's First Fertilizer Lab Inaugurated

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 14, 2022 | 03:20 PM

PSQCA's first fertilizer lab inaugurated

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA)Director General Zainul Abedin inaugurated the newly set up fertilizer laboratory here in Quality Control Center, PSQCA on Wednesday.

As per the Statuary Regulatory Order released by Minister of Science and Technology in 2020, another 61 food and non-food items including fertilizer products inducted in PSQCA's mandatory list, now it was the first lab which would examine all the fertilizer products including Single Super Phosphate (SSP), Bio Organo Phosphate (BOP), Urea, Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP) etc.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the DG Zainul Abedin said that all the labs would be upgraded soon for ensuring quality and standards of Pakistani products to compete in international markets.

Director Standard Development Centre Dr. Muhammad Rizwan and Director Quality Control Center Khurram Mateen briefed the DG about performance of their sections and infrastructural renovation.

The DG appreciated the efforts made by both departments and said that all the possible support would be provided to the department for promoting quality culture in the country, facilitating the industry through technical guidance.

Earlier, the DG visited the other PSQCA's sections including Standard Development Center, Technical Service Center and System Certification Center and had meetings with directors and officers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology 2020 Bank Of Punjab Market All Industry

Recent Stories

Tajik President arrives in Islamabad on two-day of ..

Tajik President arrives in Islamabad on two-day official visit

58 minutes ago
 Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (N ..

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Represented Pakistan at t ..

3 hours ago
 PITB’s Citizen Contact Center received 6.8 milli ..

PITB’s Citizen Contact Center received 6.8 million calls related to Queries & ..

3 hours ago
 Google Ranks vivo V23 5G as The Most Searched Smar ..

Google Ranks vivo V23 5G as The Most Searched Smartphone in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Infinix Launches ZERO 5G 2023 Smartphone with Powe ..

Infinix Launches ZERO 5G 2023 Smartphone with Powerful Performance and Storage U ..

3 hours ago
 ECP turns down plea seeking disqualification of Fa ..

ECP turns down plea seeking disqualification of Faryal Talpur

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.