PSRA fines 30 private schools

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Private Schools Regulatory Authority (PSRA) Wednesday fined 30 private schools over violating the order of Elementary and Secondary Education department regarding winter holidays.

An official of PSRA informed that action have been taken against the private schools for opening of their institutions during winter vacations till January 12.

The authority fined each school of Rs 20,000 for opening of their education institutions.

All Pakistan Private Schools Management Association KP rejected the extension of winter vacation by the provincial government.