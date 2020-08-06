UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PSRA Issues SOPs For Opening Of Schools

Muhammad Irfan 45 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 06:10 PM

PSRA issues SOPs for opening of schools

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :The Private School Regulatory Authority (PSRA) has issued SOPs for reopening of the schools in the light of the decisions taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister regarding opening of private schools/academies.

A notification issued here Thursday said that to open admin office all schools/ academies with the purpose of fee collection, salary disbursement and admission affairs subject to the condition that total staff strength including that of teaching staff should not exceed 10 and strict implementation of all SOPs hitherto issued by KP Relief and Rehabilitation Department and National Disaster Management Authority to be ensured.

30 percent teaching staff can attend the private schools, academies which are offering online classes. However employees over 50 year of age may not attend office.

It said that the employees facing health issues including flu, fever, cough and sneezing shall work from home, adding that female staff members who bring their children to day care center shall be exempted from duty and they would work from home.

The private schools would ensure minimum visitors and encourage telephonic conversation related to school or classes.

The private schools and academies are required to arrange facility of temperature checking at entrance of the school and office premises shall be sanitized regularly.

Hand shakes should be avoided and social distancing should be observed at all levels. Dis-infections should be sprayed on all places of physical contact like doors, knobs, lift buttons.

Inter office meetings or discussion shall preferably be done through video conference, skype.

Prayer shall be offered individually to avoid close contact and use of masks in mandatory in all premises. Senior officers shall lead by personal example and also ensure strict compliance by staff.

Precaution should be taken while using office equipment like computer, keyboards, mouse, fax machine, scanners, telephone etc.

