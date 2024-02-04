Open Menu

PST Holds Kashmir Solidarity Rally

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2024 | 07:10 PM

PST holds Kashmir Solidarity Rally

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) The Pakistan Sunni Tehreek (PST) organised the Kashmir Solidarity Rally on Sunday to highlight atrocities of Indian forces in Illegally Occupied Kashmir valley.

Divisional President PST Prof Pir Asif Raza Qadri led the rally which started from PST Secretariat. The participants holding banners and placards inscribed with different slogans marched on various city roads.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Asif Raza said that India has set an unprecedented example of tyranny in Kashmir valley where millions of people were slaughtered due to their demand of self-determination only.

He said that Kashmir people were struggling for the last 7 decades against Indian barbarism and their sacrifices would surely bring revolution in the valley.

He said that entire Pakistani nation was standing with their Kashmiri brethren and continue their moral and diplomatic support till their freedom. He said that PST was also observing Ashra-e-Sada-e-Kashmir to highlight cruelty of Indian forces in the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. In this connection, rallies and seminars would be arranged to sensitise the international champions of human rights so that they could intervene and get the Kashmir dispute resolved according to aspiration of the Kashmiri people, he added.

A large number of people including Hafiz Muhammad Yasir Qadri al-Madani, Maulana Elyas Qadri, Malik Ali, Master Shaukat, Muhammad Zulfiqar Fauji and others were also present in the rally.

