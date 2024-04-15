PST, JEST recruitment process restored

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Sindh Eduction and Literacy Department has restored the process of recruitment to the post of PSTs and JESTs qualified through IBA Sukkur, here on Monday.

According to a notification here, the decision of restoration has been made in view of Sindh Cabinet's decision on April 03.

The process has been restored under the recruitment policy 2021 except the test conducted for the deprived talukas held in the month of February 2023, which is sub-judice.