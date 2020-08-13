PST to celebrate Independence Day

Pakistan Sunni Tehreek (PST) has announced to celebrate Independence Day (ID) with full national enthusiasm here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Sunni Tehreek (PST) has announced to celebrate Independence Day (ID) with full national enthusiasm here on Friday.

PST spokesman said on Thursday that religious scholars associated with Pakistan Sunni Tehreek will highlight the importance of freedom in their Juma sermons while a rally will also be taken out from DivisionalOffice PST Aminpur Bazaar after Juma prayer.

Divisional President PST Muhammad Asif Raza Qadri will lead it while the participants holding banners and placards will march on various city roads, he added.