PST to hold 'Khatam-e-Nabuwat' rally on Sunday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Sunni Tehreek (PST) Saturday announced to hold 'Tahafuz-e-Khatam-e-Nabuwat' rally here on Sunday,September 5.

Chairman Tehreek-e-Ahl-e-Sunnat Sahibzada Pir Faiz Rasool Rizvi will lead the rally which will commence from Railway Station chowk at 3 p.m. and after marching on various roads conclude at Clock Tower chowk,a PST spokesman said here.