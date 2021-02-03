PST to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on Feb 5

The Pakistan Sunni Tehreek (PST) will observe Kashmir Solidarity Day to express solidarity with Kashmiri brothers on February 5

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Sunni Tehreek (PST) will observe Kashmir Solidarity Day to express solidarity with Kashmiri brothers on February 5.

PST spokesman said that a rally will be taken out in this regard.

Local leaders, workers and a large number of people of different walks of life will participate in the rally. The participants will carry banners and placards inscribed with different slogans in the favour and support of Kashmiris.

PST spokesman said that Kashmiri people have been struggling for independence for the last seven decades, adding that the Pakistani nation would continue its moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiris.