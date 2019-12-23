PST To Organize Train March Titled "Burning Kashmir" From Jan 4

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Sunni Tehreek (PST) on Monday announced to organize a Train March titled "Burnig Kashmir" from Lahore to Karachi from January 4, 2020.

Pakistan Sunni Tehreek Leader Muhammad Shadab Raza Naqshbandi announced this during a press conference here at the PST secretariat.

Muhammad Shadab said that the face of India was exposed in front of whole world.

He said freedom was the basic right of the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and none could deny this fact.

He added that peaceful solution of Kashmir dispute had now become vital for ensuring durable peace in the region.